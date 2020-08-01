Advertisement

Enforcing Wisconsin’s mask mandate effective Aug. 1

By Tajma Hall
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the month of August approaches so does Wisconsin’s mask mandate. It goes into effect at Midnight August 1st and makes Wisconsin the 33rd state in the U.S. to adopt requirements on face coverings amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Many are wondering how the mandate will be enforced.

NBC15 reached out to some area law enforcement agencies. In Dane County, there won't be much changing since there is already a mask mandate in place, but other counties without restrictions will have to mask up starting Saturday.

Rock County which did not have any mask restrictions before now says it will approach enforcement in a similar way it did with the "Safer at Home" order.

“This should make it a little more uniform and a little easier for individual counties. Rather than each county having to make that decision or people traveling to different counties to try to stay on top of different rules,” Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson.

A day ahead of the mandate, law enforcement agencies received further guidance from Attorney General Josh Kaul regarding enforcement.

Unlike the Safer at Home order, violations of the Governor's face covering order are not subject to criminal penalty. Instead intentional violations could cost you up to $200 dollars.

Violations will be reported to public health.

“For the entire duration of safer at home we were able to get things done through voluntary compliance and it didn’t have to become a big enforcement issue and I’m really hoping we can do the same thing here,” said Sheriff Knudson.

