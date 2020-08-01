Free PPE pop-up by United Way as statewide mask mandate takes effect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United Way of Dane County gave away free supplies Saturday, as the statewide mask mandate took effect.

At its Madison location, volunteers invited anyone who needed hand sanitizer and face masks to drive up and request them.

Karen Burch, the vice president of marketing and community engagement, said people should not have to compromise their health if accessing PPE is an issue.

“The need is great right now, and more than ever, we need to have access to these kinds of items,” Burch said.

Volunteer Felicia Turner-Walton said PPE can be expensive for some people. Sandra Zintzun, another volunteer, added that she lives in a lower-income part of Sun Prairie and that she sees a need, especially in the Hispanic community.

She said, “From my neighbors that I speak to-- they’re always looking [for PPE]. They might not know the resources or where they can go because of the language barrier.”

According to Burch, the United Way has hosted two other pop-up PPE events and hopes to do more.

