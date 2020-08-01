Advertisement

Free PPE pop-up by United Way as statewide mask mandate takes effect

A United Way of Dane County volunteer gives away free hand sanitizer and masks at Saturday's pop-up event.
A United Way of Dane County volunteer gives away free hand sanitizer and masks at Saturday's pop-up event.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United Way of Dane County gave away free supplies Saturday, as the statewide mask mandate took effect.

At its Madison location, volunteers invited anyone who needed hand sanitizer and face masks to drive up and request them.

Karen Burch, the vice president of marketing and community engagement, said people should not have to compromise their health if accessing PPE is an issue.

“The need is great right now, and more than ever, we need to have access to these kinds of items,” Burch said.

Volunteer Felicia Turner-Walton said PPE can be expensive for some people. Sandra Zintzun, another volunteer, added that she lives in a lower-income part of Sun Prairie and that she sees a need, especially in the Hispanic community.

She said, “From my neighbors that I speak to-- they’re always looking [for PPE]. They might not know the resources or where they can go because of the language barrier.”

According to Burch, the United Way has hosted two other pop-up PPE events and hopes to do more.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walk-ups open for Dane Co. Farmer’s Market with new look, rules

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Dane County Farmer’s Market welcomed back shoppers Saturday in the first day of walk-ups since the pandemic shut it down on Capitol Square.

Sports

Brewers-Cardinals Sunday doubleheader now postponed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
From surprising to expected by baseball fans, the anticipated home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers will have to wait one more day. Reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, The Brewers-Cardinals doubleheader in Milwaukee on Sunday which includedFriday’s make up game has been postponed as well.

News

UPDATE: three people injured after Beloit hit-and-run, one person in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sgt. Brian Daugherty with the Beloit Police Dept. said the crash involved two motorcycles and a car that drove off. Three people on the motorcycles were injured, the extent is not known.

News

Argyle man arrested for sixth OWI

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 43-year-old Argyle man was arrested by New Glarus Police for his sixth OWI offense Friday according to a release.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases top 1,000 again as state begins mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
On the day Wisconsin began its statewide mask order, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state topped 1,000 for the second time in a week.

News

Wisconsin Justice Jill Karofsky to be sworn in during ultra-marathon, virtual event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Justice Jill Karofsky will be sworn in Saturday around 1:00 p.m. while she runs a 100-mile ultra-marathon.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 7 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Brewers Lorenzo Cain opts out of remaining 2020 MLB season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach , Associated Press and George Balekji
The list of professional athletes opting out of their 2020 sporting seasons is steadily growing.

News

Noah’s Ark Waterpark closes due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Noah’s Ark Waterpark announced Saturday the park will be closed until further notice due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Local

Brat Fest to hold online auction for local non-profits

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison announced Saturday that it will hold an online auction Aug. 10 through Aug. 23 to raise funds for local non-profits.