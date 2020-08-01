Janesville police need help finding suspicious man who followed teenage girl

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspicious person who reportedly followed a teenage girl Thursday night.

JPD says the teen was walking her dog in the 300 Block of Rockport Road around 7:30 p.m. when a small red SUV began following her.

The teen told police that the SUV stopped several times and the then suspect looked in her direction, and quickly drove off.

The teen meanwhile ran and then hid. Police say the suspect never got out of his vehicle or talked to the teen.

The suspect is described as about 25 years old, with a three-inch-long spiked black hair styling, and wearing a bright yellow shirt in the style of what construction workers wear.

The vehicle is described as a newer bright red small size SUV.

Any residents in the area with exterior video cameras that would have captured the incident or have knowledge of this incident, please contact the Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.