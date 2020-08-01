Advertisement

Madison police investigate two shots fired incidents overnight

Police responded to two separate locations on the city's South side.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating two shorts fired incidents.

On Saturday morning around 12:52 a.m., police were made aware of an incident on Madison’s South side. When officers arrived to the 800 block of Stewart Street they located an excess of 25 shell casings and multiple cars damaged.

Police say they received no calls regarding this incident and there have been no reports of injuries.

Around 3:45 a.m., Madison Police received reports of shots being fired in the area of Balsam Road. and Leland Drive. When officers arrived they discovered two separate scenes where buildings had been struck. Bullets struck an apartment building on Balsam Road.

On Leland Drive, one apartment had two rounds enter an occupied bedroom. Police say no one was hurt in this incident.

The investigations into all of these incidents continue.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

