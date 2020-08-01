Madison police investigate two shots fired incidents overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating two shorts fired incidents.

On Saturday morning around 12:52 a.m., police were made aware of an incident on Madison’s South side. When officers arrived to the 800 block of Stewart Street they located an excess of 25 shell casings and multiple cars damaged.

Police say they received no calls regarding this incident and there have been no reports of injuries.

Around 3:45 a.m., Madison Police received reports of shots being fired in the area of Balsam Road. and Leland Drive. When officers arrived they discovered two separate scenes where buildings had been struck. Bullets struck an apartment building on Balsam Road.

On Leland Drive, one apartment had two rounds enter an occupied bedroom. Police say no one was hurt in this incident.

The investigations into all of these incidents continue.

