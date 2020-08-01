Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics players kneel during national anthem

Both Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics players took a knee during the national anthem at the top of Friday’s doubleheader.
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NBC Reporter Malika Andrews tweeted a photo showing the players kneeling and wearing shirts that said “Black Lives Matter.”

Players with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, also took a knee just before their games this week. They also donned the “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he will not force players to stand during the anthem, saying that “I respect our teams’ unified act of peaceful protest for social justice and under these unique circumstances will not enforce our long-standing rule requiring standing during the playing of our national anthem.”

According to a statement from the Bucks:

“The Milwaukee Bucks are committed to advancing social justice and equality for all. We stand in support of the players, coaches and employees as they exercise their First Amendment rights. The Bucks organization and our Diversity Leadership Council are working on making the community better through empowerment, education and policy change. We continue to grow and improve an inclusive culture where differences are valued and celebrated.”

