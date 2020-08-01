MPD: 5-6 gunshots heard before vehicles drive off on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after reports of gunshots in the the 500 Block of North Oak Street Friday night.

MPD says officers responding at the scene learned that an argument was heard in the street between people in a white sedan and a dark colored sedan.

Soon after, five to six gunshots were heard as cars drove off.

MPD reports no injuries or damage to property at this time.

The City of Madison Police department is requesting those with information related to this incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.