MPD: Suspects in several vehicles fire guns at each other, ricocheted bullet hits 9-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police believe people in perhaps as many as three vehicles were shooting guns at each other Friday evening - and one bullet ricocheted and hit a 9-year-old.

According to MPD, officers were called to the 4200 block of Portland Parkway around 5:26 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Officers soon gathered that several vehicles, including a white sedan, a metallic green SUV and a black SUV, were seen speeding through the area when the gunshots were heard.

Police say the occupants of the vehicles were likely shooting at each other.

About 250 away from where the shots were fired, a 9 year old was playing outside. That's when a bullet hit the sidewalk next to the child and ricocheted off and hit to child in the chin.

The 9 year old was not injured, police say, however the child suffered a small bruise.

The City of Madison Police department is requesting those with information related to this incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.