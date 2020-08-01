New COVID-19 cases top 1,000 again as state begins mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the day Wisconsin began its statewide mask order, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state topped 1,000 for the second time in a week.

The latest Dept. of Health Services figures show 1,062 more cases were confirmed statewide Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 876 cases per day.

The past day also saw DHS tally nearly 14,000 tests. Of those tests, 7.1 percent were positive.

Dane Co. eclipsed 4,000 total confirmed cases. In all, more than 120,000 tests have been conducted in the county.

A full county breakdown can be found here.

Number of people with COVID-19 test results (positive or negative) and the percent positive (WIsconsin Dept. of Health Services)

Number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, by day, and a 7-day average (Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services)

Thirteen more deaths were recorded on Saturday, according to DHS, bringing the total number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 947.

With the latest confirmed cases, the total number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive since the outbreak began has reached 54,002. Over 43,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.