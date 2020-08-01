Advertisement

Nice looking Saturday as rain returns Sunday

High temperatures drop into the 70s.
Madison
Madison(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The weekend will be split with Saturday being the pick day of the two. Partly cloudy skies expected with highs into the lower 80s. Our next weathermaker arrives on Sunday with scattered showers and storms. No severe weather or excessive rain is expected, but it will be wet at times. Scattered showers will linger into our Monday as well.

The bigger story will be the dramatically cooler temperatures for the first full week of August. We are looking at afternoon high temperatures to  start out in the lower 70s and climb back to the upper 70s by the end of the week. This is a good 5-10 degrees below normal. Overnight lows will be cool and into the 50s. Sunshine will become the dominant feature by the middle of the week as high pressure makes a return.

