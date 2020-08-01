Police arrest Beloit man for carrying concealed weapon, speeding

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Monroe police department arrested a 27-year-old Beloit man Friday after a traffic offense stop in the W6000 block of State Hwy 11.

Cory A. Castellanos was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and cited for speeding, police say. He was released pending a court appearance.

The passenger, a 29-year-old from Beloit, was arrested for possession of marijuana and cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, according to police. Michael P. Ward was released pending a court appearance.

