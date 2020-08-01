Polices arrest three people in connection to stolen vehicle, meth sales

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle from the City of Madison Friday.

Police say the vehicle was at a residence in the 100 block of Michigan St. in the City of Portage, however when officers attempted to make contact with the man outside the residence, he fled on foot.

Police pursued the man and took him into custody a short distance from the home.

A search warrant was executed at the residence, producing evidence of the stolen vehicle, distribution and sales of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, child neglect, probation violations and possession of other illegal drugs and paraphernalia, according to police.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Christopher E. Aspinwall, age 34 of Verona, Jesse A. Quade, age 36 of Portage and Meagan M. Warner, age 24 of North Freedom.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.