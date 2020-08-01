Rock Valley Conference postpones sports until spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Valley Conference has decided to postpone sports until the spring.

According to a statement, RVC member schools will now develop a school that abides by public health guidelines.

The conference released the following statement:

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly posed challenges for planning events of all types throughout

our nation, state, and local communities. The goal of the Rock Valley Conference, first and foremost,

continues to be the health and safety of our school district communities. Regardless of the type of

event, health and safety must come first.

We have always viewed athletics as an important component to the educational process.

Participation in athletics provides opportunities for developing and cultivating a variety of skills, such

as communication, teamwork, discipline, leadership skills and respect for others.

The Rock Valley Conference supports the fact that education based athletics is a privilege and not a

right, which requires an added level of responsibility for those that administer them and serve as a

partner in the educational process of our student athletes.

It has been decided that all fall sports will be postponed until the spring season. The RVC member

schools will now develop a schedule that includes equitable opportunities for all sports programs.

These programs will continue to work within the public health guidelines and follow the below

parameters:

● Fall sports will begin at the conclusion of the winter sports season.

● Spring sports will begin at the conclusion of the rescheduled fall season.

● All three sports seasons may be adjusted and/or truncated as appropriate to account for

equitable impact on, and opportunities for all programs.

It is the goal of the Rock Valley Conference to continue to work with our schools, communities, the

WIAA and our local health departments to provide a safe and healthy environment for all our seasonal

sporting opportunities.

Sincerely,

Rock Valley Conference Administration

Rock Valley Conference Commissioner

Rock Valley Conference Athletic Directors