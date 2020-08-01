Wisconsin Justice Jill Karofsky to be sworn in during ultra-marathon, virtual event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Justice Jill Karofsky will be sworn in Saturday around 1:00 p.m. while she runs a 100-mile ultra-marathon.

The swearing in will take place at the 35-mile marker of her route which she began running Saturday morning at 6 a.m. The run will take her over 30 hours to complete.

Community members are invited to watch the swearing in via Facebook Live here.

Justice Karofsky will be sworn in by Justice Rebecca Dalle, who will run for a few miles leading up to the 35-mile marker.

Brief remarks from former Governor Jim Doyle and Karofsky’s kids will be given.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.