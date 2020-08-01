Advertisement

Woman shot while driving on John Nolen Drive

.
.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot while driving early Saturday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after midnight officers responded to a report that a person had been shot on John Nolen Drive. Police shared that the 22-year-old woman was driving near the 400 block of John Nolen Drive when she was hit.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Investigators believe the victim and the shooter knew each other and that this was a targeted shooting.

The Madison Police Department is continuing to investigate.

