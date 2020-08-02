9.6 percent of COVID-19 tests return positive, one new death reported

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percent of positive COVID-19 cases statewide jumped again to 9.6 percent Sunday, as 922 of the 9,643 new tests came back positive.

Percent positive (DHS)

According to the Department of Health Services recent numbers, 8,721 people tested negative for the virus Sunday. The total number of people tested in the state has now reached 959,590.

Sunday’s 922 newly reported virus cases brought the seven-day average to 871.

Seven-day average (DHS)

One new death was reported, bringing total COVID-19 deaths to 948.

Testing capacity is at 24,156 per day, with 83 labs across the state currently performing tests. There are an additional 24 labs that plan to test for COVID-19, too.

The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is 54,924. DHS reports 18.1 percent of cases are still active, while 80.2 percent of patients have recovered.

Cases by day (DHS)

Total cases in Dane County have reached 4,198. A full county breakdown can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.