Advertisement

Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office releases name of victim from Madison homicide

The victim has been identified as 13-year-old Addrianna Christianson
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the victim from a recent Madison homicide.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Dorchester Way and was reported to authorities around 9:00 p.m Thursday. The victim has been identified as 13-year-old Addrianna Christianson.

Christianson was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office the following weekend. Preliminary results from the autopsy confirmed that Christianson was stabbed to death.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Travis M. Christianson was arrested in connection to the stabbing. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a single count each of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Additional testing is underway and the death remains under investigation by the City of Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office releases name of victim from Madison homicide

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Department of Health investigating after five Ho-Chunk Gaming employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Wisconsin Justice Jill Karofsky finishes ultra-marathon after swearing in mid-run

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Justice Jill Karofsky finished her 100-mile ultra-marathon Sunday afternoon after being sworn in Saturday mid-run.

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Showtime Gentleman’s Club in Wausau

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
A person who had COVID-19 worked at Showtime Gentleman’s Club in Wausau during the infectious period, according to the Marathon County Health Department.

Latest News

News

9.6 percent of COVID-19 tests return positive, one new death reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The percent of positive COVID-19 cases statewide jumped again to 9.6 percent Sunday, as 922 of the 9,643 new tests came back positive.

News

Department of Health investigating after five Ho-Chunk Gaming employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health is investigating the source of five total COIVD-19 cases in the Sauk and Shawano-Menominee Counties, according to a releases issued Sunday.

News

NBA fines Smart $15,000 for comments about foul on Giannis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marcus Smart was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Saturday for criticizing referees after the Boston Celtics guard claimed the officials changed a call Friday night to keep Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo from fouling out.

News

2 boat operators arrested after lake collision injures 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have arrested two boat operators on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after their boats collided on Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh.

News

Two McDonald’s employees held at knife point, punched during robbery

Updated: 12 hours ago
Madison police are searching for a suspect after two McDonald’s employees were held at knife point during a robbery.

News

Man arrested for pointing gun at family member

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Madison man is behind bars after pointing a gun at a family member.