Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office releases name of victim from Madison homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the victim from a recent Madison homicide.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Dorchester Way and was reported to authorities around 9:00 p.m Thursday. The victim has been identified as 13-year-old Addrianna Christianson.

Christianson was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office the following weekend. Preliminary results from the autopsy confirmed that Christianson was stabbed to death.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Travis M. Christianson was arrested in connection to the stabbing. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a single count each of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Additional testing is underway and the death remains under investigation by the City of Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

