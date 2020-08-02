Advertisement

Department of Health investigating after five Ho-Chunk Gaming employees test positive for COVID-19

(MGN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health is investigating the source of five total COVID-19 cases in the Sauk and Shawano-Menominee Counties, according to a releases issued Sunday.

Ho-Chunk Nation Dept of Health and Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Dept are investigating the source of two COVID-19...

Posted by Ho-Chunk Nation on Sunday, August 2, 2020

Two employees of the Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wittenberg have tested positive for COVID-19, and three employees of Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wisconsin Dells have tested positive for the virus.

A facility-wide investigation is being done by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at both gaming facilities.

In both cases, the individuals who tested positive had direct contact with one another but did not have close interaction with the public.

Ho-Chunk Gaming is assuring the public that extra safety measures are being taken including screening of all employees and guests upon entry, requiring the use of face coverings, increased access to hand sanitizing stations and increased testing of employees, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

9.6 percent of COVID-19 tests return positive, one new death reported

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The percent of positive COVID-19 cases statewide jumped again to 9.6 percent Sunday, as 922 of the 9,643 new tests came back positive.

News

NBA fines Smart $15,000 for comments about foul on Giannis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marcus Smart was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Saturday for criticizing referees after the Boston Celtics guard claimed the officials changed a call Friday night to keep Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo from fouling out.

News

2 boat operators arrested after lake collision injures 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have arrested two boat operators on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after their boats collided on Lake Butte des Morts in Oshkosh.

News

Two McDonald’s employees held at knife point, punched during robbery

Updated: 9 hours ago
Madison police are searching for a suspect after two McDonald’s employees were held at knife point during a robbery.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for pointing gun at family member

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Madison man is behind bars after pointing a gun at a family member.

News

Madison All-City Swim and Dive Meet makes waves outside the pool to help Second Havrvest

Updated: 17 hours ago
Competitions throughout the summer, would typically raise money for the foodbank.

News

Free PPE pop-up by United Way as statewide mask mandate takes effect

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The United Way of Dane County gave away free supplies Saturday, as the statewide mask mandate took effect.

News

Walk-ups open for Dane Co. Farmer’s Market with new look, rules

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Dane County Farmer’s Market welcomed back shoppers Saturday in the first day of walk-ups since the pandemic shut it down on Capitol Square.

Sports

Brewers-Cardinals Sunday doubleheader now postponed

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
From surprising to expected by baseball fans, the anticipated home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers will have to wait one more day. Reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, The Brewers-Cardinals doubleheader in Milwaukee on Sunday which includedFriday’s make up game has been postponed as well.

News

UPDATE: three people injured after Beloit hit-and-run, one person in custody

Updated: 20 hours ago
Sgt. Brian Daugherty with the Beloit Police Dept. said the crash involved two motorcycles and a car that drove off. Three people on the motorcycles were injured, the extent is not known.