Department of Health investigating after five Ho-Chunk Gaming employees test positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health is investigating the source of five total COVID-19 cases in the Sauk and Shawano-Menominee Counties, according to a releases issued Sunday.

Two employees of the Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wittenberg have tested positive for COVID-19, and three employees of Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wisconsin Dells have tested positive for the virus.

A facility-wide investigation is being done by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at both gaming facilities.

In both cases, the individuals who tested positive had direct contact with one another but did not have close interaction with the public.

Ho-Chunk Gaming is assuring the public that extra safety measures are being taken including screening of all employees and guests upon entry, requiring the use of face coverings, increased access to hand sanitizing stations and increased testing of employees, according to the release.

