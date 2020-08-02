FIRST ALERT - Cool summer weather to start to the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re going to get a little taste of fall early this week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be near 70 degrees. Overnights will be very refreshing too. Lows Monday and Tuesday nights will be near 50 degrees. We’re finally going to be able to turn off the A/C and open up our windows.

Most of the rain and storm activity so far today has stayed just east of the area. Milwaukee and places along Lake Michigan have been getting slammed with heavy rain. Scattered showers and a few storms will still be possible this evening and overnight. Madison and places along and east of I-39 will have the best chance of rain. Brief heavy rain and lightning will likely be the main threats. Strong to severe storms are not expected this evening. Lows tonight will drop be in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday is not going to be the prettiest day. It’s going to be cool, breezy and mostly cloudy. There will also be a slight chance of rain Monday morning, mainly for the southeastern corner of the state. Temperatures on Monday could struggle to hit 70 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 81 degrees. The average high in Madison doesn’t drop below 70 degrees until the end of the September.

Sunshine returns Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be near or just above 70 degrees.

Temperatures will warm the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Most places will top 80 degrees by Friday.

The summer sizzle and the humidity will return by next weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. There will also be a chance of showers and storms towards the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

