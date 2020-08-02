First Alert: Scattered rain showers and a few storms likely today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep your rain gear handy today! An upper-level storm system and cold front will bring in a round of scattered rain showers and a few storms this afternoon and evening. This cold front will also set us up for a ‘cool’ stretch of summer weather early next week. Temperatures Monday - Wednesday will be well below average. It will be almost fall like.

Most of the area will likely stay dry this morning. Our rain chances won’t start to pick up until this afternoon. Scattered to widely scattered rain showers and a few storms will be likely between 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. today. Everyone will have a decent chance of rain today, but Madison and places east of the I-39 will have the best rain chances. This will likely be a low impact rain event. Strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall are not expected. Most places probably won’t even record a 0.1″ of rain today. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

Sunday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The clouds and scattered showers will continue overnight and into Monday morning. Lows will be in the 50s areawide.

Monday will likely be the coolest day next week. Temperatures will struggle to hit 70 degrees. Overall, it’s not going to be a pretty day. Expect a blanket of clouds across the area for most of the day and a few showers, mainly before lunchtime. The wind will also be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

'Cool' Summer Weather Ahead (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday and Wednesday will be refreshing days. Morning lows will be in the low 50s and afternoon highs will be near or just above 70 degrees. There is also going to be plenty of sunshine to go around.

Temperatures will be more seasonable for this time of year towards the end of the workweek. Highs on Friday through next weekend will be near or just above 80 degrees. This is also when rain chances will start to return.

