Madison All-City Swim and Dive Meet makes waves outside the pool to help Second Havrvest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison All-City Swim and Dive Meet is making up for canceled summer events, by fundraising for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Organizers with the meet teamed up with Simply Swimming in Middleton to host a food and fund drive. This year’s July All City-Swim and Dive Championship was canceled due to Covid-19. The event typically brings together thousands of swimmers from pools from across the greater Madison area to compete.

Competitions throughout the summer, would typically raise money for the foodbank.

“These families still have a need. I know a lot of the school districts are still feeding families, but there are families that are not a part of the school district, so we need to make sure we are reaching out for them,” said Nikke Hoppe, co-director of the meet.

The All-City league has made an average contribution of $40,000 to $50,000 per year to Second Harvest. Organizers say the donation barrels and apparel sales will be available until Monday.

