Man arrested for pointing gun at family member

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is behind bars after pointing a gun at a family member.

According to Madison police, officers were called to the 1000 block of South Thompson Dr. at 10:16 p.m. on Saturday for a domestic disturbance. Officers made sure all family members were safely out of the home, before making phone contact with the suspect.

The suspect agreed to surrender without incident, and was booked into the Dane County Jail for several weapons offenses and domestic related charges.

