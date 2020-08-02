Advertisement

Man arrested for pointing gun at family member

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is behind bars after pointing a gun at a family member.

According to Madison police, officers were called to the 1000 block of South Thompson Dr. at 10:16 p.m. on Saturday for a domestic disturbance. Officers made sure all family members were safely out of the home, before making phone contact with the suspect.

The suspect agreed to surrender without incident, and was booked into the Dane County Jail for several weapons offenses and domestic related charges.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two McDonald’s employees held at knife point, punched during robbery

Updated: 1 hours ago
Madison police are searching for a suspect after two McDonald’s employees were held at knife point during a robbery.

News

Madison All-City Swim and Dive Meet makes waves outside the pool to help Second Havrvest

Updated: 9 hours ago
Competitions throughout the summer, would typically raise money for the foodbank.

News

Free PPE pop-up by United Way as statewide mask mandate takes effect

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The United Way of Dane County gave away free supplies Saturday, as the statewide mask mandate took effect.

News

Walk-ups open for Dane Co. Farmer’s Market with new look, rules

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Dane County Farmer’s Market welcomed back shoppers Saturday in the first day of walk-ups since the pandemic shut it down on Capitol Square.

Latest News

Sports

Brewers-Cardinals Sunday doubleheader now postponed

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
From surprising to expected by baseball fans, the anticipated home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers will have to wait one more day. Reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, The Brewers-Cardinals doubleheader in Milwaukee on Sunday which includedFriday’s make up game has been postponed as well.

News

UPDATE: three people injured after Beloit hit-and-run, one person in custody

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sgt. Brian Daugherty with the Beloit Police Dept. said the crash involved two motorcycles and a car that drove off. Three people on the motorcycles were injured, the extent is not known.

News

Argyle man arrested for sixth OWI

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 43-year-old Argyle man was arrested by New Glarus Police for his sixth OWI offense Friday according to a release.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases top 1,000 again as state begins mask mandate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
On the day Wisconsin began its statewide mask order, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state topped 1,000 for the second time in a week.

News

Wisconsin Justice Jill Karofsky to be sworn in during ultra-marathon, virtual event

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Justice Jill Karofsky will be sworn in Saturday around 1:00 p.m. while she runs a 100-mile ultra-marathon.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 18 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.