Two McDonald’s employees held at knife point, punched during robbery

Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are searching for a suspect after two McDonald’s employees were held at knife point during a robbery.

According to Madison police, a suspect entered the McDonald’s on Dryden Dr. and demanded money at 2:13 a.m. Sunday morning. The suspect forced two employees to lay on the ground, and punched one of them several times before leaving with an unknown amount of money.

A K9 was used to search for the suspect, and video evidence was collected from the restaurant.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

