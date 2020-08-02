Wisconsin Justice Jill Karofsky finishes ultra-marathon after swearing in mid-run
The swearing in took place at the 35-mile marker of her route
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Justice Jill Karofsky finished her 100-mile ultra-marathon Sunday afternoon after being sworn in Saturday mid-run.
The swearing in took place around 1:00 p.m at the 35-mile marker of her route which she began running Saturday morning at 6 a.m.
The run took her approximately 34 hours to complete.
Karofsky shared an image of her at mile 99 on Twitter around 3:00 p.m.
As Karofsky finished mile 100, she shared that a closure on the route added some additional mileage, moving the finish line for her.
Karofsky ended up running around 103 miles by the time she reached the finish line.
