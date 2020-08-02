Wisconsin Justice Jill Karofsky finishes ultra-marathon after swearing in mid-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Justice Jill Karofsky finished her 100-mile ultra-marathon Sunday afternoon after being sworn in Saturday mid-run.

The swearing in took place around 1:00 p.m at the 35-mile marker of her route which she began running Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

The run took her approximately 34 hours to complete.

Karofsky shared an image of her at mile 99 on Twitter around 3:00 p.m.

As Karofsky finished mile 100, she shared that a closure on the route added some additional mileage, moving the finish line for her.

Karofsky ended up running around 103 miles by the time she reached the finish line.

34 hours. ~103 miles.



And ready for 10 years on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.#AlwaysRunning https://t.co/ScLigY1lpH — Justice Jill Karofsky (@judgekarofsky) August 2, 2020

