1 person injured, 3 displaced in Madison apartment fire

(NBC15)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison apartment resident was injured after a fire broke out in their unit overnight, says the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment building on the 1000 block of North High Point Road around 12:45 a.m. Monday. They said several people were already leaving the 24-unit building when they arrived.

The fire had been extinguished by the automatic sprinkler system in the building, according to the Madison Fire Department.

They said a resident in the unit where the fire originated was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Minor damage was limited to the unit and the unit below it, says MFD. Three people displaced from the lower unit are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

