3 charged in Downtown Madison looting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three men were charged with taking part in the looting of Downtown Madison businesses during protests that happened in early June.

A criminal complaint charged 27-year-old Luke A. Tschosik with burglary. According to the complaint, Tschosik was one of many who stole from a sporting goods store on State Street after it had been broken into.

A responding officer reportedly saw Tschosik and another man walking away from the sporting goods store, both of whom were seen carrying a large armful of goods that appeared to have price tags attached to them.

After instructing the two men to stop, police say they both stopped and dropped the merchandise they were carrying. One of the men ran off while Tschosik remained with police. Police later identified Tschosik by his WI driver’s license.

Police say at the time they had stopped Tschosik, he was exhibiting signs of intoxication. Tschosik was allegedly slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet.

The total value of the recovered merchandise from the sporting goods store was $967.79, according to the complaint. The merchandise the two men dropped on the ground included 11 Columbia jackets, three t-shirts and eight discs used for disc golf.

Second criminal complaint

A separate criminal complaint charged 22-year-olds Darion T. Lanagan and Faizon J. Thomas with burglary. Police say they took part in the looting of a sports store, Fontana, just off State Street, in early June.

The owner of the sports store estimated the business’s loss between $50,000 and $100,000 after it had been broken into and looted multiple nights.

According to the criminal complaint, well over 100 individuals entered the sports store on North Henry Street. Most of them only took a few items and their identities remain unknown. However, nearby surveillance cameras were able to capture the license plates of three vehicles where individuals could be seen loading stolen merchandise from the sports store.

One of the license plates came back to a 2000 black BMW registered to an individual who was later identified verbally as Thomas, whose description matched a suspect from two separate nights of protests. Through other surveillance video and follow-up, authorities identified Darion T. Lanagan.

All three are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.

