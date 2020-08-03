Advertisement

Below average temperatures Monday and Tuesday

(WMTV)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Canadian high pressure will dominate the weather around here over the next several days.

We’ll still some lingering cloudiness and perhaps a spotty shower as low pressure moves out of the area.

Temperatures will be well below average Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s. By Wednesday, highs will return to the mid-70s.

The warming trend will continue through the week with highs back in the 80s beginning Friday and continuing into the first part of next week.

There will be very little precipitation this week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT - Cool summer weather to start to the workweek

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By James Parish
Temperatures will drop well into the 50s Monday and Tuesday nights.

Forecast

First Alert: Scattered rain showers and a few storms likely today

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
A cold front will bring in a round of showers today and cooler weather for early next week.

Forecast

Nice looking Saturday as rain returns Sunday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
High temperatures cooling into the 70s by the end of the weekend.

Forecast

Split weekend of weather ahead

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Showers and storms possible Sunday.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert: Tracking sunshine for Friday and Saturday before some rain chances

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Rain and a few storms likely Sunday

Forecast

Doesn’t get much nicer as we finish the week and month

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Sunshine and temperatures around 80 degrees.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast - Next big weather maker could impact your weekend

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT

Forecast

More pleasant summer weather ahead

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:05 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Thursday will be seasonably warm

Forecast

Beautiful end of the week and July

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Sunshine and temperatures into the 80s expected.

Forecast

Rain pushes out ahead of a beautiful second half of week

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures will be seasonable and around 80 degrees.