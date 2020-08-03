Below average temperatures Monday and Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Canadian high pressure will dominate the weather around here over the next several days.

We’ll still some lingering cloudiness and perhaps a spotty shower as low pressure moves out of the area.

Temperatures will be well below average Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s. By Wednesday, highs will return to the mid-70s.

The warming trend will continue through the week with highs back in the 80s beginning Friday and continuing into the first part of next week.

There will be very little precipitation this week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.