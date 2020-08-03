Bicyclist undergoes emergency surgery after being struck by vehicle, Sun Prairie police say

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -A bicyclist underwent emergency surgery after being hit by a vehicle in Sun Prairie Monday morning, says police.

Officers arrived at the crosswalk on the 2000 block of McCoy Road at 10:48 a.m.

Lt. Kevin Konopacki said a female bicyclist was trying to cross from West Main Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving westbound on McCoy Road.

She was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery.

Konopacki said it is unsure if the bicyclist was in the crosswalk at the time of the incident.

He says the driver is cooperating with police.

No arrests or citations have been issued and the incident is still under investigation.

The Sun Prairie Police Department is being assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.

