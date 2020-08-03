Advertisement

Brewers’ Pat Murphy ‘resting comfortably’ after heart attack

Murphy suffered a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park
Miller Park
Miller Park(WMTV/Amelia Jones)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park but is expected to make a full recovery.

Brewers general manager David Stearns said Murphy received a stent and is expected to get released from Froedtert Hospital “in a couple of days.”

Stearns said it was too early to estimate when the 61-year-old Murphy might be back in uniform.

Murphy is beginning his fifth season as the Brewers’ bench coach. He was the San Diego Padres’ interim manager in 2015 and previously coached at Notre Dame and Arizona State.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: 7-year-old injured in hit and run

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police are investigating a hit and run that left a 7-year-old bruised and injured Sunday afternoon.

Crime

MPD: Five to six shots fired, shell casings found in roadway

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Madison Sunday evening. One of the bullets struck a nearby home.

Crime

3 charged in Downtown Madison looting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Three men were charged with taking part in the looting of Downtown Madison businesses during protests that happened in early June.

News

Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office releases name of victim from Madison homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Department of Health investigating after five Ho-Chunk Gaming employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office releases name of victim from Madison homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 13-year-old Addrianna Christianson.

News

Wisconsin Justice Jill Karofsky finishes ultra-marathon after swearing in mid-run

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Justice Jill Karofsky finished her 100-mile ultra-marathon Sunday afternoon after being sworn in Saturday mid-run.

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Showtime Gentleman’s Club in Wausau

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
A person who had COVID-19 worked at Showtime Gentleman’s Club in Wausau during the infectious period, according to the Marathon County Health Department.

News

9.6 percent of COVID-19 tests return positive, one new death reported

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The percent of positive COVID-19 cases statewide jumped again to 9.6 percent Sunday, as 922 of the 9,643 new tests came back positive.

News

Department of Health investigating after five Ho-Chunk Gaming employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health is investigating the source of five total COIVD-19 cases in the Sauk and Shawano-Menominee Counties, according to a releases issued Sunday.