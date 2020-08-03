Advertisement

Bucks head coach named co-recipient of Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year

FILE - Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
FILE - Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WMTV) -The Milwaukee Bucks’ head coach has been named a co-recipient of the 2020 Michael H. Goldberg National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year award.

Mike Budenholzer was named along with Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan as the award’s recipients on Monday.

“Thank you to our dedicated players and staff in Milwaukee, ”said Budenholzer. “The players are special, the staff is special and I’m beyond fortunate to coach this great team and for this great organization.”

This is Budenholzer’s second season with the Bucks.

Under his leadership, the Bucks own the top net rating and defensive rating in the league for the second consecutive season. The team is averaging 118.6 points per game in 2019-20. Milwaukee is also the second-highest scoring team in the NBA, after leading the league in that same category last season, and is outscoring its opponents by an NBA-best 11.0 points per game.

“Congratulations Bud for again being honored by your peers as the best in the business,” said Milwaukee Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. ““Our coaching staff continues to be instrumental in guiding our team to constant improvement and it is truly special to see them recognized as such.”

The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award recognizes the dedication, commitment and hard work of NBA head coaches and is presented annually to a head coach who helps guide his players to a higher level of performance on the court and shows outstanding service and dedication to the community off the court.

It honors Michael H. Goldberg who set the standard for loyalty, integrity, love of the game, passionate representation and tireless promotion of NBA coaching.

The award is voted upon by the head coaches of all 30 NBA teams.

