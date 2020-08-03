Dangerous hand sanitizer list tops 100, says FDA
WASHINGTON D.C. (WMTV) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is continuing to find issues with certain hand sanitizers, and expanded its warning to more than 100 different products.
The agency says it initially warned consumers about hand sanitizers containing methanol in June. The chemical could be toxic when absorbed through the skin or potentially deadly if it is ingested.
On Friday, the agency found certain hand sanitizers have low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends alcohol-based hand sanitizers should contain at least 60-percent ethyl alcohol.
It is continuing to add certain hand sanitizers to its import alert to stop the products from entering the U.S. market.Nearly all of the hand sanitizers on the FDA’s list were manufactured in Mexico.
They are reminding people to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and use hand sanitizer if that option is unavailable.
Additionally, FDA says no drugs, including hand sanitizers, are approved to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Hand sanitizers the FDA is warning consumers to avoid:
- Andy’s Best
- Andy’s
- Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
- Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol
- Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol
- KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- Assured Aloe
- bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- NEXT Hand Sanitizer
- Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol extra soft with glycerin and aloe
- NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
- NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers
- Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe
- Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
- Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
- GelBact Hand Sanitizer
- TriCleanz
- Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100
- Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
- Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle
- NeoNatural
- Plus Advanced
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
- Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Scent Theory — Keep It Clean — Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Cavalry
- ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Scent Theory — Keep It Clean — Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%
- TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer
- Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- Parabola Hand Sanitizer
- Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer
- Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
- Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
- Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
- Be Safe Hand Sanitizer
- Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel
- DAESI Hand Sanitizer
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.