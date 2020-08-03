Early voting available outdoors on UW campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison voters can now cast absentee ballots on the UW-Madison campus.

In-person absentee voting on campus began Monday at Engineering Mall, Library Mall, near the Kohl Center, and by the Natatorium.

It is being done in tents to provide a safe voting place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan was developed by the Madison Clerk’s Office along with Public Health Madison Dane County.

UW Campus Absentee Voting Location Date Time Tent on Library Mall, 717 Langdon Street Aug. 3-6 12– 4 p.m. Tent on Engineering Mall, 1538 Engineering Drive Aug. 3-6 12– 4 p.m. Tent on Grassy Area East of UW Natatorium, 2000 Observatory Drive Aug. 3-6 12– 4 p.m. Tent Outside Kohl Center, 601 W Dayton Street Aug. 3-6 12– 4 p.m.

Clerks will be wearing face masks and high visibility vests. They will be disinfecting pens, clipboards, and envelope sealers after each use.

Voters can also head to one of the city’s indoor absentee voting sites.

