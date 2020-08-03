Advertisement

Father arrested in fatal stabbing of young Madison girl

Travis M. Christianson
Travis M. Christianson(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police have confirmed the man in custody for the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Madison is her father.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Addrianna Christianson.

She was killed at a southwest side home last Thursday night and another person was injured. Forty-four-year-old Travis Christianson has been booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree homicide and first-degree attempted homicide.

Officers arrested Christianson at the scene. The person who was injured, who has not been identified, has been released from the hospital. 

