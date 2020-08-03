Advertisement

High number of absentee ballots returned prior to Partisan Primary

(WBAY)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -More than 330,000 voters in Wisconsin have returned their absentee ballots for the Partisan Primary on Aug. 11, says state election officials.

That’s higher than the previous two Partisan Primaries combined.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Monday 331,097 absentee ballots have been returned so far. In the Partisan Primaries in 2016, 76,529 absentee ballots were returned, and in 2018, that number was 108,162.

In comparison, there were 819,316 absentee ballots cast in the November 2016 Presidential Election and 1,159,800 cast for April 2020.

As of Monday morning, 821,378 ballots have been sent to voters by municipal clerks. Voters need to have their absentee ballot received by a municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Partisan PrimaryAbsentee Ballots IssuedAbsentee Ballots ReturnedTotal Ballots CastTurnoutPercent Absentee
2016101,80376,529645,61914.47%11.8%
2018128,286108,1621,041,83722.32%10.38%
2020 to-date821,378331,097NA NANA

“We want everyone’s vote to count, so complete and mail your absentee ballot as soon as possible,” Megan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official said. “The post office advises it may take a week for mail to get from you to your clerk’s office, so don’t wait.”

If voters are concerned their ballot will not arrive in the clerk’s office in time, they should drop their ballot off at the clerk’s office or polling place on Election Day.

Typically, the Partisan Primary turnout is lower than the general election turnout, says the WEC.

Voters can still request an absentee ballot through My Vote Wisconsin. The legal deadline to request on is Aug. 6.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UW-Madison company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Waisman Biomanufacturing announced on Monday they are partnering with Heat Biologics to produce a vaccine for phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials.

Local

1 person injured, 3 displaced in Madison apartment fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A Madison apartment resident was injured after a fire broke out in their unit overnight, says the Madison Fire Department.

News

Madison Police investigating two shots fired incidents overnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officers responded two Madison's north and east side for the gunshot reports.

News

U.S. Marine from Wisconsin one of 8 presumed dead after training accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
19-year-old Private First Class Evan Bath from Oak Creek was identified Monday morning.

Latest News

Local

UW Athletics partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters for back-to-school fundraiser

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
The annual charity drive 'Badgers Give Back' is happening again but instead of physically donating items people are encouraged to give a monetary donation.

News

Madison School District SRO report reveals racial disparities in school arrests

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

UPDATE: Madison teen gone again after being found overnight

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
15-year-old Sadie Schroeder was home for only a few hours before the teen ran away again.

News

Madison School District SRO report reveals racial disparities in school arrests

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
MMSD released data citing SRO citations and arrests during the 2019-2020 school year.

News

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison breaks down safety measures after COVID-19 cases at other locations

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

3 charged in Downtown Madison looting

Updated: 13 hours ago