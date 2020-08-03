High number of absentee ballots returned prior to Partisan Primary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -More than 330,000 voters in Wisconsin have returned their absentee ballots for the Partisan Primary on Aug. 11, says state election officials.

That’s higher than the previous two Partisan Primaries combined.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Monday 331,097 absentee ballots have been returned so far. In the Partisan Primaries in 2016, 76,529 absentee ballots were returned, and in 2018, that number was 108,162.

In comparison, there were 819,316 absentee ballots cast in the November 2016 Presidential Election and 1,159,800 cast for April 2020.

As of Monday morning, 821,378 ballots have been sent to voters by municipal clerks. Voters need to have their absentee ballot received by a municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Partisan Primary Absentee Ballots Issued Absentee Ballots Returned Total Ballots Cast Turnout Percent Absentee 2016 101,803 76,529 645,619 14.47% 11.8% 2018 128,286 108,162 1,041,837 22.32% 10.38% 2020 to-date 821,378 331,097 NA NA NA

“We want everyone’s vote to count, so complete and mail your absentee ballot as soon as possible,” Megan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official said. “The post office advises it may take a week for mail to get from you to your clerk’s office, so don’t wait.”

If voters are concerned their ballot will not arrive in the clerk’s office in time, they should drop their ballot off at the clerk’s office or polling place on Election Day.

Typically, the Partisan Primary turnout is lower than the general election turnout, says the WEC.

Voters can still request an absentee ballot through My Vote Wisconsin. The legal deadline to request on is Aug. 6.

