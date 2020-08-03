Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison breaks down safety measures after COVID-19 cases at other locations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation announced Sunday five workers at casino locations in Wisconsin Dells and Wittenberg tested positive for COVID-19.

NBC15 checked in with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison to find out what they are doing to keep people safe.

Ho-Chunk Nation Dept of Health and Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Dept are investigating the source of two COVID-19... Posted by Ho-Chunk Nation on Sunday, August 2, 2020

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison reopened in late May and has not had any positive COVID-19 cases connected to the casino.

Missy Tracy, municipal relations coordinator for Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, said the casino has taken extensive precautions since reopening, including regularly sanitizing frequently touched surfaces and disinfecting gaming machines after each use.

The facility also requires temperature checks for anyone entering the casino, and masks are required for staff and guests. Employees who interact most frequently with guests also wear face shields.

Tracy added that the casino has multiple hand sanitizing stations, markings on the floor to indicate proper social distancing and plexiglass barriers at the bar and between gaming machines.

“When your sovereign nation’s livelihood depend[s] upon the revenue generated from your business that sustains our tribal membership, you do everything you can to ensure your business can safely remain open,” Tracy said.

The casino has also reduced its hours and limited capacity to 800 people, less than 50 percent.

Tracy said the positive cases at the other two locations are a concern, but she feels confident Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison can maintain a safe environment for guests.

