Madison Police investigating two shots fired incidents overnight

.
.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating two more shots fired incidents Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, just before 10 p.m. Sunday officers responded to the north side of Madison on Wheeler Road after a report of 10 gunshots. Police did recover a casing, but found no further evidence or damage.

Then, around 2:15 a.m. police were called to the Mobile Gas Station on the 3000 block of East Washington for more shots fired. Officers shared that several cars and people were seeing getting away from the area quickly. There was damage to a gas pump, as well as three shell casings and three live rounds found at the scene.

Officers collected evidence including bullet jackets, casings, and surveillance video.

No injuries were reported at either scene.

If anyone has information on either of these incidents, you’re encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com

