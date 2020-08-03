Madison teen gone for weeks found safe, back with family

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old girl from Madison who hadn’t been seen in weeks was located Sunday night.

According to an update from the Madison Police Department, 15-year-old Sadie Schroeder was found and returned to her family. Police did not release any other information about what led to the teen being located.

Officers asked for help with finding Sadie last week, sharing in an incident report that she was last seen near her Madison home on July 16. At the time, investigators said they did not believe she was the victim of a crime, however “there [was] concern for her welfare.”

