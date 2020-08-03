Advertisement

Man demands drugs from couple at gunpoint, Madison police say

(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An overnight walk ended with a frightening encounter at Hoyt Park, says Madison police.

The couple was finishing their walk around 12:10 a.m. Monday when they noticed another car pulled in the area where they parked.

They said he was laying on the hood of the other car. As the couple was about to leave, they said he came up to their car window, pointed a gun at them, and said something about drugs.

They told him they did not have drugs, drove away, and called police.

When officers arrived, the man was not found.

