MPD: 7-year-old injured in hit and run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a hit and run that left a 7-year-old bruised and injured Sunday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Department, the child was riding their bike through a crosswalk at the intersection of Northport Drive and North Sherman Avenue, when witnesses say a Maroon SUV struck the victim.

At the time, the SUV was attempting to make a right turn on red, and allegedly ignored pedestrian traffic. The SUV drove around the hit child and continued on to North Sherman.

The victim was transported to the UW pediatric hospital with minor injuries and bruises.

This is an ongoing investigation. The City of Madison Police department is requesting those with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

