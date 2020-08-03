MPD: Five to six shots fired, shell casings found in roadway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Madison Sunday evening. One of the bullets struck a nearby home.

According to an MPD incident report, officers responded to a report of five to six shots fired in the 1700 block of Ellen Avenue around 6:45 p.m. A silver SUV was allegedly seen fleeing the area.

Officers were able to spot the vehicle on a nearby highway traveling at speeds of 95 MPH. Officers chased the vehicle, which was allegedly driving recklessly and “displaying a lack of due regard for life.” Officers were unable to make an arrest.

MPD found multiple shell casings in the roadway on Ellen Avenue. One residence in the area was struck by three rounds.

No individuals were found injured, and police found no other damage to the nearby homes.

This is an ongoing investigation. The City of Madison Police department is requesting those with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

