Advertisement

Nass claims Gov. Evers will prohibit in-person classes statewide

Gov. Tony Evers (left) and Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater)
Gov. Tony Evers (left) and Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater)(WMTV / Wisconsin legislature)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -State Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) says there are growing indications that Gov. Tony Evers will prohibit all Wisconsin schools from starting the year with in-person classes.

Nass said in a press release on Monday he heard the information from education sources, but did not elaborate on who those sources were.

“I have been hearing from education sources that Governor Evers will act within days to prohibit in-person classes at the start of this school year,” says Nass. “The mandatory face mask order was nothing more than political cover for the real purpose of the Governor issuing an illegal emergency declaration–keeping public and private school buildings from reopening in September.”

He also called out DHS for using what he called “flawed data” saying more than 30,000 COVID-19 tests and growing, have not been included in state data since June.

“The Legislature has the power to stop Evers and Palm from doing more damage under the illegal state of emergency,” said Nass. “Failure to act by either house would make the Legislature complicit in empowering Evers and Palm, two of the most untrustworthy people to serve in state government, in my opinion.”

NBC15 has reached out to Governor Tony Evers and DHS on Nass’ allegations. This web story will be updated with their responses.

UNACCOUNTED TEST RESULTS

Public Health Madison Dane County recently added 17,000 uncounted negative test results to its data dashboard.

When NBC15 spoke with PHMDC on July 27, they said they redirected efforts to focus on positive cases and contact tracing.

COVID Data Team Lead Katarina Grande said staff have to manually check for duplicate tests to make sure each result is sorted into the right county, which can cause delays in reporting those results.

PHMDC is expecting an upgrade to the state’s COVID-19 data tracking system in October.

Nass also announced last week Waukesha County confirmed to him, their negative test result backlog is at 4,7000 and growing.

DPI GUIDANCE

The state Department of Instruction released its guidance for reopening classrooms in June.

They suggested schools should be flexible and be prepared to shift between in-person, physically-distanced, and virtual learning as they deal with the changing aspects of COVID-19.

Under state law, the DPI does not have the authority to order schools closed except for what is written in Wis. Stat. 115.33(3)(a), pertaining to safety precautions following inspections of school buildings.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bicyclist undergoes emergency surgery after being struck by vehicle, Sun Prairie police say

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A bicyclist underwent emergency surgery after being hit by a vehicle in Sun Prairie Monday morning, says police.

Local

GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he wants the Legislature to reconvene this week or next to strike down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate.

Local

Early voting available outdoors on UW campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Absentee voting in tents began Monday at Engineering Mall, Library Mall, near the Kohl Center, and by the Natatorium.

Local

Man demands drugs from couple at gunpoint, Madison police say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The couple was finishing their walk around 12:10 a.m. Monday when they noticed another car pulled in the area where they parked.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Evers endorses Joe Biden

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move announced Monday comes after Evers declined to endorse anyone in the primary and just two weeks before the start of the Democratic National Convention.

Local

High number of absentee ballots returned prior to Partisan Primary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Monday 331,097 absentee ballots have been returned so far for the August Partisan Primary.

Local

UW-Madison company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Waisman Biomanufacturing announced on Monday they are partnering with Heat Biologics to produce a vaccine for phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials.

Local

1 person injured, 3 displaced in Madison apartment fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A Madison apartment resident was injured after a fire broke out in their unit overnight, says the Madison Fire Department.

News

Madison Police investigating two shots fired incidents overnight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officers responded two Madison's north and east side for the gunshot reports.

News

U.S. Marine from Wisconsin one of 8 presumed dead after training accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
19-year-old Private First Class Evan Bath from Oak Creek was identified Monday morning.