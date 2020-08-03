Advertisement

Red Cross giving back to donors

If you've been thinking about donating blood, now might be the perfect time.
If you've been thinking about donating blood, now might be the perfect time.
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

If you've been thinking about donating blood, now might be the perfect time.
If you've been thinking about donating blood, now might be the perfect time.

August 1st through September 3rd, anyone who gives blood, platelets or plasma to the American Red Cross will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email as a way to say thank you.

Those who give by August 31st will also be entered into a drawing for a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott's Berry Farm. The Red Cross has also taken precautions to make sure staff and donors are safe,including taking temperatures of donors, social distancing while donating and requiring face coverings for donors and staff.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.

