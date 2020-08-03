Sunshine returns, but temperatures slow to climb

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front continues to push into Illinois. This will allow for a gradual clearing to work in late tonight and Tuesday. High pressure will settle in for the rest of the work week, but cool temperatures will remain. Highs are expected to start off into the lower 70s and push closer to 80 by Friday. Overnight lows will widely be in the 50s. With even colder air up a few thousand feet, there will be some clouds from time to time and perhaps an isolated shower later this week. Overall, the period is looking pretty pleasant and dry.

Our next weathermaker will arrive for the weekend. This will bring increased chance of shower and storm activity as highs get back into the 80s. Humidity levels will also be on the increase by Saturday and Sunday. Middle to upper 80s can be expected by early next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.