U.S. Marine from Wisconsin one of 8 presumed dead after training accident

19-year-old Private First Class Evan Bath from Oak Creek was identified Monday morning
.
.(KTVF)
By Allie Purser
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO, Cal. (WMTV) - A U.S. Marine from Wisconsin is among eight service members presumed dead after going missing during a training “mishap” off the Southern California coast on Thursday.

Private First Class Evan Bath from Oak Creek was identified as one of the missing Monday morning. He was 19 years old.

The seven U.S. Marines, including Bath, and one sailor were among 16 inside an amphibious assault vehicle near San Clemente Island when it began to take on water, according to officials. Eight of them were rescued as the 26-ton vehicle appeared to sink in “several hundred feet of water.” One of those U.S. Marines later died at a hospital.

Crews searched the waters for 40 hours before the rescue mission turned into a recovery effort. Searches are set to continue Monday for the missing service members.

