UW Athletics partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters for back-to-school fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The annual back-to-school charity drive ‘Badgers Give Back,’ is a partnership with UW Athletics and Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) in Madison. The drive collects school supplies to give to littles in the BBBS program for the start of the school year.

The fundraiser is not physically collecting supplies this year because of the pandemic, instead UW Athletics and BBBS is asking for a monetary donation to buy the school supplies for the students in need.

Lands’ End will be donating backpacks for the students again this year, according to BBBS. The charity pickup event will happen on August 15th. It will be a no-contact pick-up drive thru at the United Way of Dane County location on Atwood Avenue.

“Elementary, middle or high school student they tell us what they are in need of we go and get from the tables and then we come back and deliver it to them in their car, so they don’t ever have to get out of their cars,” Sandy Morales, CEO of BBBS, said.

NBC15 spoke with UW Athletics who said they were disappointed the charity event could not happen like it typically does with a big celebration as students pick up their supplies, but they are proud to continue the efforts to help students in Madison.

If you’d like to make a donation click here.

