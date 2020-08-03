Advertisement

UW Athletics partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters for back-to-school fundraiser

'Badgers Give Back' annual charity drive
By Amelia Jones
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The annual back-to-school charity drive ‘Badgers Give Back,’ is a partnership with UW Athletics and Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) in Madison. The drive collects school supplies to give to littles in the BBBS program for the start of the school year.

The fundraiser is not physically collecting supplies this year because of the pandemic, instead UW Athletics and BBBS is asking for a monetary donation to buy the school supplies for the students in need.

Lands’ End will be donating backpacks for the students again this year, according to BBBS. The charity pickup event will happen on August 15th. It will be a no-contact pick-up drive thru at the United Way of Dane County location on Atwood Avenue.

“Elementary, middle or high school student they tell us what they are in need of we go and get from the tables and then we come back and deliver it to them in their car, so they don’t ever have to get out of their cars,” Sandy Morales, CEO of BBBS, said.

NBC15 spoke with UW Athletics who said they were disappointed the charity event could not happen like it typically does with a big celebration as students pick up their supplies, but they are proud to continue the efforts to help students in Madison.

If you’d like to make a donation click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison Police investigating two shots fired incidents overnight

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officers responded two Madison's north and east side for the gunshot reports.

News

U.S. Marine from Wisconsin one of 8 presumed dead after training accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allie Purser
19-year-old Private First Class Evan Bath from Oak Creek was identified Monday morning.

News

Madison School District SRO report reveals racial disparities in school arrests

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

UPDATE: Madison teen gone again after being found overnight

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
15-year-old Sadie Schroeder was home for only a few hours before the teen ran away again.

Latest News

News

Madison School District SRO report reveals racial disparities in school arrests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
MMSD released data citing SRO citations and arrests during the 2019-2020 school year.

News

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison breaks down safety measures after COVID-19 cases at other locations

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

3 charged in Downtown Madison looting

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

MPD: Five to six shots fired, shell casings found in roadway

Updated: 10 hours ago

Crime

MPD: 7-year-old injured in hit and run

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police are investigating a hit and run that left a 7-year-old bruised and injured Sunday afternoon.

News

Brewers’ Pat Murphy ‘resting comfortably’ after heart attack

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy suffered a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park but is expected to make a full recovery.