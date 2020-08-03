WI DHS: Number of new COVID-19 cases drop to nearly 400, state tops 55,000 total cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The number of newly-reported COVID-19 cases fell to 404 cases on Monday, says state health officials.

It comes a day after more than 920 cases were reported.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the seven-day rolling average also fell by about 30 cases to 844.

The new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday account for 5.6-percent of the total test results, which hovers around 7,000 tests.

An additional death was also reported, bringing the statewide total to 949.

TOTAL TESTING NUMBERS

Since the pandemic began, 966,763 people have been tested in Wisconsin. Of those, 55,328 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and there have been 911, 435 negative tests.

Nearly 44,500 people have recovered from the virus and there are 9,866 active cases in the state.

PERCENT OF CONFIRMED CASES BY AGE GROUP

DHS is reporting 42percent of all cases in Wisconsin fall within the 20-39 age groups. They say 16-percent of all cases is among people ages 60 and above.

