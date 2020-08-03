Advertisement

WI DHS: Number of new COVID-19 cases drop to nearly 400, state tops 55,000 total cases

(Associated Press)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The number of newly-reported COVID-19 cases fell to 404 cases on Monday, says state health officials.

It comes a day after more than 920 cases were reported.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the seven-day rolling average also fell by about 30 cases to 844.

The new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday account for 5.6-percent of the total test results, which hovers around 7,000 tests.

(WI DHS)

An additional death was also reported, bringing the statewide total to 949.

TOTAL TESTING NUMBERS

Since the pandemic began, 966,763 people have been tested in Wisconsin. Of those, 55,328 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and there have been 911, 435 negative tests.

Nearly 44,500 people have recovered from the virus and there are 9,866 active cases in the state.

PERCENT OF CONFIRMED CASES BY AGE GROUP

DHS is reporting 42percent of all cases in Wisconsin fall within the 20-39 age groups. They say 16-percent of all cases is among people ages 60 and above.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump briefs from the White House

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 employees in Ga. school district test positive or in contact with virus

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Nearly 300 employees in the district have tested positive or have been in contact with someone infected, school officials said.

National

President Trump briefing from the White House

Updated: 47 minutes ago
President Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

Coronavirus

Nearly 300 Ga. school district employees positive for virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Latest News

Coronavirus

US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period, which would be a record for the quarter but down from the all-time high of $2.75 trillion in this year's second quarter.

Coronavirus

Some parents forming ‘pandemic pods’ to teach their kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s August, and kids are going back to school. Some children will go to physical classrooms, but some parents are forming what are being called “pandemic pods.”

Coronavirus

California becomes first state to top 500,000 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
It's a record that no one envies.

Local

UW-Madison company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Waisman Biomanufacturing announced on Monday they are partnering with Heat Biologics to produce a vaccine for phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials.

Coronavirus

Will the ‘Town Too Tough to Die’ survive the coronavirus pandemic?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Egan
Gov. Doug Ducey’s first stay-at-home order, issued in March, shut down the town. The order stopped tourists from traveling, silencing the sounds of gun shows, music from saloons and the laughter from smiling visitors.

National

Tombstone, 'Town too tough to die,' faces coronavirus challenges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
As the coronavirus continues to spread through Arizona, we’ve learned no community is immune to its impact. That includes Tombstone.