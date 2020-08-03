Wisconsin election head: ‘Don’t wait’ on mailing ballots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is urging voters not to wait to return their ballot for the Aug. 11 statewide primary, given high demand and possible mailing delays.

As of Monday, nearly 332,000 completed ballots had been received out of the more than 821,000 sent to voters. That is six-times the number of absentee ballots sent in the 2018 primary and greater than the 645,000 total ballots cast in the 2016 August primary.

Voters have until Thursday to request an absentee ballot. The deadline to return the ballot is 8 p.m. on the night of the election, Aug. 11.

