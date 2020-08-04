Absentee ballots available to hospitalized voters beginning Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beginning Tuesday, hospitalized voters can appoint an agent to retrieve their Parisian Primary absentee ballot from the City of Madison Clerk’s Office.

According to the Clerk’s Office, hospitalized voters can appoint anyone as their agent. Once appointed, the agent delivers the absentee request to the Clerk’s office and presents both the agent’s ID and a copy of the voter’s ID to Clerk’s Office Personnel. If the voter needs to register or update their voter registration, the agent will bring a completed voter registration application and proof of the voter’s address to the Clerk’s Office, too.

The hospitalized voter may choose anyone who is not a candidate on the ballot to be their witness when they vote. The witness can be the voter’s agent.

In order for an absentee ballot to count, it must be returned by Election Day. The absentee envelope must be sealed, and the voter’s signature, the witness signature and the witness address must be present on the envelope.

Hospitalized voters may appoint an agent and request a hospitalized absentee ballot by completing the form provided by the Clerk’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.