Afternoon clouds and climbing temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure will remain in control through the end of the week. Temperatures will steadily climb through Friday from the lower 70s to around 80 degrees, which is normal for this time of year. The cooler temperatures will lead to unstable conditions as we head into the afternoon hours. While we start mainly sunny, clouds will build during the afternoon and evening hours. There is the chance of a sprinkle or two the next few days, but don't count on it.

The weather pattern will start to change by the weekend. Winds go southerly ahead of a warm front. This will boost temperatures well into the 80s. A couple of weathermakers will also be pushing in our direction. While not a washout, this will bring much better chances of rain and storms for the weekend and even into early next week. Temperatures by early next week will be back into the middle and upper 80s with an increase in humidity too.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.