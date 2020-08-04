Advertisement

Another arrest made in fatal shooting in Sparta

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (AP) - Police have made another arrest in a fatal shooting in Sparta.

A 38-year-old man was taken into custody in Butler Monday in the death of 61-year-old Anthony Koopman June 11.

Twenty-eight-year-old Damara Skenandore-Medina was arrested earlier. She is being held on $1 million cash bond on felony murder/armed robbery, distribution of methamphetamine and aiding a felon.

Sparta Deputy Police Chief Booker Ferguson says the fatal shooting was an isolated incident related to the sale of illegal drugs. The Milwaukee man is being held in the Waukesha County Jail on a probable charge of first-degree intentional homicide and other counts. 

