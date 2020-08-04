Beaver Dam woman found guilty after fatal crash into river: Prosecutor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beaver Dam woman was found guilty Tuesday after prosecutors say she drove off a bridge and into the freezing waters of Beaver Dam River, where her passenger became trapped and drowned.

Cindy Esparza, 24 of Beaver Dam, was found guilty of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle in Dodge County Court Tuesday.

The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office argued in court that Esparza had left a bar on April 2, 2019 with the passenger after drinking multiple drinks and shots, and got in their car.

Esparza later drove off the bridge at Madison Street and Ryan Cantafio’s Way in Beaver Dam. The DA’s Office says Esparza become trapped in the car with her passenger amid the river’s freezing current.

Beaver Dam Police officers jumped into the frigid waters and managed to cut a seat belt and pull Esparza from the vehicle, saving her life.

Her passenger, however, could not be saved, according to the DA’s Office.

Esparza will be back in Dodge County Court for her sentencing hearing on Oct. 22, 2020.

